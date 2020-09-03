|
JEFFS Colin Sidney Sadly passed away on
Sunday 30th August 2020 at
Ashley Court Care Home, aged 82.
Husband of 61 years to Barbara,
loving dad to Susan,
Christine and Nicola. Father in law to John and Alec, dear grandad to Sophie, Craig, Katy, Charlotte, Ben and Scott and great grandad to Lucas, Maggie, Harrison and Seb.
Family funeral to be held at
Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Tuesday 15th September.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired for
Alzheimer's Research may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Services, 2a Wallis Rd., Kettering, NN15 6NX. 01536 485635.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 3, 2020