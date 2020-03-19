|
|
|
PRICE Colin It is with great sadness
that Colin passed away
unexpectedly and suddenly
on 9th March 2020 aged 76 years.
Dearly loved husband
and soul mate to Katie.
Following Colin's wishes,
his funeral will be a private cremation
at Kettering Crematorium.
Donations if desired for
Kettering Ambulance Station
and the A&E Department
of Kettering General Hospital
may be sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020