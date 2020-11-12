Home

POWERED BY

Services
Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin Starsmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin Starsmore

Notice Condolences

Colin Starsmore Notice
STARSMORE Colin Passed away peacefully in hospital
on 31st October 2020
aged 77 years.
Husband of the late Elizabeth,
loving dad of Mark and Paul,
father-in-law of Shelley,
dear grandad of Millie, Paige,
Libby, Iris and Joy,
brother of Helen and the late Brian.
Private funeral service to be held
at the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 16th November at 1.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired for
The Kaleidoscope Club
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -