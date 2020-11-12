|
|
|
STARSMORE Colin Passed away peacefully in hospital
on 31st October 2020
aged 77 years.
Husband of the late Elizabeth,
loving dad of Mark and Paul,
father-in-law of Shelley,
dear grandad of Millie, Paige,
Libby, Iris and Joy,
brother of Helen and the late Brian.
Private funeral service to be held
at the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 16th November at 1.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired for
The Kaleidoscope Club
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 12, 2020