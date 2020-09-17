|
Tuton Colin Sadly passed away
peacefully at home on
6th September 2020 aged 79 years,
with loved ones by his side.
Beloved partner to Brenda,
a loving father to Karl and Rachel
and a much loved Grandad.
Will be greatly missed by
his family and friends.
Private service to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 18th September at 10.30am.
Colin will make his final journey past
the Kettering Bridge Club at 10.10am,
so his friends can say goodbye.
No flowers please
but donations, if desired for
Marie Curie
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 17, 2020