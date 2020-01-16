|
INNS Constance
'Connie' Passed away peacefully
on 7th January 2020,
aged 92 years of Kettering.
Reunited with her beloved husband Noel. Much loved Mum of Debbie
and Grahame and Mother-In-Law
of Andrew and Liz. Also devoted Granny of Becky and Tom.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Connie's funeral service will be held
at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Thursday 30th January at 2.30pm.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering,
NN15 7QD. Tel: 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020