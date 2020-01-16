Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Kettering
92a London Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 7QD
01536 513123
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Inns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance Inns

Notice Condolences

Constance Inns Notice
INNS Constance
'Connie' Passed away peacefully
on 7th January 2020,
aged 92 years of Kettering.
Reunited with her beloved husband Noel. Much loved Mum of Debbie
and Grahame and Mother-In-Law
of Andrew and Liz. Also devoted Granny of Becky and Tom.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Connie's funeral service will be held
at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Thursday 30th January at 2.30pm.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering,
NN15 7QD. Tel: 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -