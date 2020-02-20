Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillips
25 Princes Street
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN16 8RW
01536 512144
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:30
Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Ayres
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Ayres

Notice Condolences

Cynthia Ayres Notice
AYRES Cynthia Barbara (nee Austin) Passed away peacefully on 9th February 2020 at Northampton General Hospital,
aged 92 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Reg.
Loving Mum of Jayne, Elaine and the late Robert. Mum-in-law to Roger, Philip and Caroline. Loving Nana, Nanny, Great Nan and Great Great Nan. Will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral Service to be held on
Tuesday 10th March 2020 at 11.30am in the Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium. Family flowers only please, but donations to Cransley Hospice and M.N.D Association.
Any enquiries to H.J. Phillips & Son on 01536 512144
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -