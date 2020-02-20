|
|
|
AYRES Cynthia Barbara (nee Austin) Passed away peacefully on 9th February 2020 at Northampton General Hospital,
aged 92 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Reg.
Loving Mum of Jayne, Elaine and the late Robert. Mum-in-law to Roger, Philip and Caroline. Loving Nana, Nanny, Great Nan and Great Great Nan. Will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral Service to be held on
Tuesday 10th March 2020 at 11.30am in the Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium. Family flowers only please, but donations to Cransley Hospice and M.N.D Association.
Any enquiries to H.J. Phillips & Son on 01536 512144
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020