CURRAN On 22nd October 2020,
Cyril Curran, Corby, formerly of Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal,
passed away peacefully at home,
aged 88 years.
Much loved husband to Maureen, father to Tracie, Siobhan and the
late Lorraine, adored grandpa
to 14 and admired by many
throughout the world.
Cyril's funeral service will be held on Wednesday 11th November at 1.00pm at Our Lady of Walsingham Church, Occupation Road, Corby,
followed by committal at
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering.
Cyril will then return to his birth place of Ballyshannon at a later date.
All flowers and further enquiries
please to Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 5, 2020