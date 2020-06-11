Home

Hull On May 30th 2020, peacefully at Kettering General Hospital, Cyril
aged 91 years, of Desborough.
Beloved husband of Patricia,
loving dad of Anthony, Anita and Nigel,
devoted grandad + great- grandad
to all his grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
A private funeral service will be held
on Monday 15th June followed by
Interment at Desborough Cemetery.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare Desborough,
Tel 01536 765662.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 11, 2020
