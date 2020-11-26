Home

Cyril Skelham Notice
Skelham On November 13th 2020 at home in Corby, Cyril aged 93 years. Beloved husband of Edythe, much loved dad to
Roy and Kym and
father-in-law to John.
He will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Cyril's funeral service will be held at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium Kettering on Tuesday December 1st at 2.00pm. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired please to Hospice at Home, Lakelands Hospice or Marie Curie.
All further enquires please to Co-Operative Funeralcare, Darely Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 26, 2020
