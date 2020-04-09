|
|
|
THURLOW Daphne Ann
(nee Chamberlain) Peacefully on 21st March 2020, Daphne, aged 83 years.
Re-united with her beloved husband Dave. Loving mum of Tracey, Lisa and Jayne, mother-in-law of Richard, Michael and Dave, also, devoted nan to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Due to the current health situation there will be a private cremation.
A service of the celebration of Daphne's life for family and friends to be held at a later date.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 9, 2020