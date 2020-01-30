|
TEBBUTT Darren Passed away suddenly on
18th January 2020, aged 54 years.
A much loved husband, son,
father and grandfather.
Will be sadly missed by all
of his family and friends.
A Service of Celebration for
Darren's life is to be held at the
Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 7th February at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please, but
donations if desired for the
British Heart Foundation and the
Royal British Legion
may be given at the service,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020