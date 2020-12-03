|
|
|
ANDREWS David
(Tree Surgeon and Cricketer) Passed away peacefully at home in Cranford on 21st November
aged 88 years.
Dear Husband of Jean for nearly
65 years. Loving Father of Susan and dear Grandfather of Henry, Alexandra, Alicia, Helena &Josh and
Great Grandfather of Zara,
Junior, Olive and Arlo.
He will be greatly missed by all.
A funeral service will take place at
St John the Baptist Church, Cranford
on Tuesday 8th December at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please but donations to Marie Curie or The Dogs Trust and all enquiries may be sent c/o:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering Northants NN15 6NX. Tel: 01536 485635.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 3, 2020