|
|
|
BARWELL David (Barney)
George Passed away peacefully
after a courageous battle with a long illness on 29th February 2020.
Beloved husband of the late Maureen;
Treasured Dad of
Simon, Shaun and the late Mark;
A devoted grandad.
A dear father-in-law to Lynsey and Amanda; beloved brother to Keith and Mick; special brother-in-law to
Maggie, Angela and Katie.
He will be greatly missed by all his extended family and friends.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, 20th March 2020 at 1pm at
The Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be made to Parkinsons, Kettering branch, c/o
H J Phillips and Sons
Funeral Directors.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020