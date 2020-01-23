|
|
|
DORE On 3rd January 2020 at
Northampton General Hospital.
David, aged 64 years,
of Higham Ferrers.
Dear husband of Hilary.
Much loved father of Philip,
Rebecca & Gemma (Daughter in law).
David will be sadly missed
by all his friends.
Graveside funeral service will
take place at Keysoe Woodland
Burial Ground on Wednesday
5th February at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for RNLI
may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden.
NN10 0LZ Tel 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020