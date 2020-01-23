Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Resources
More Obituaries for David Dore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Dore

Notice Condolences

David Dore Notice
DORE On 3rd January 2020 at
Northampton General Hospital.
David, aged 64 years,
of Higham Ferrers.
Dear husband of Hilary.
Much loved father of Philip,
Rebecca & Gemma (Daughter in law).
David will be sadly missed
by all his friends.
Graveside funeral service will
take place at Keysoe Woodland
Burial Ground on Wednesday
5th February at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for RNLI
may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden.
NN10 0LZ Tel 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -