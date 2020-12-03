|
FLINT On November 20th at Northampton General Hospital.
David Robert passed away after a long illness;
loving husband of Mary, brother to Patricia, Pamela,
Marian, Alison and Andrew and
uncle to Keith, Hilary, Vivien, Emma,
Ian, Adele, Robert and Katy.
A private funeral service will be
held at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough on
Tuesday 8th December at 11.00am.
No flowers by request but
donations in David's memory to
The British Heart Foundation
may be sent directly to the charity or made online via the website
www.chambersandbrighty.co.uk
All further enquiries please to
Chambers and Brighty
Funeral Directors, Buckwell End, Wellingborough,
NN8 4LR. Tel 01933 222707.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 3, 2020