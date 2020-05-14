Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Graveside service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
12:00
Shire Lodge Cemetery
David Gollogly Notice
GOLLOGLY David It is with great sadness
that we announce the death of David, aged 80 years,
of Corby.
A loving, caring husband of Breda
his wife and a great and loving father
to Owen, Kate and Gerry.
A beloved poppa to Chloe and Jack in New Zealand and grandfather to
Grant and Kayt in Australia.
A great grandfather to Lucas, Ava, Elijah and Samuel, also in Australia.
A loving brother to Owen, Marie
and the late Peter.
He will be sadly missed by his nieces Laura and Susan and all his relatives and many friends.
"At him sell"
a true gentleman until the end.
The graveside funeral service for David will be held at Shire Lodge Cemetery on Thursday 21st May at 12.00 noon
for family members only please.
All enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby NN17 2DE
Tel. 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 14, 2020
