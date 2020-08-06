Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Gollogly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Gollogly

Notice

David Gollogly Notice
Gollogly David
R.I.P Breda, Owen and Kate
wish to thank everybody
who sent Mass cards, sympathy cards, flowers and reached out to us on the passing of our beloved David. Heartfelt thank you to Canon Michael Harrison for his comforting service.
Thank you to the
Co - operative Funeralcare for their help and support in such a difficult time. We are grateful to all the NHS, District nurses, care team, Age UK
and Cransley Hospice.
A huge thank you to everyone who attended the service at
Shire Lodge Cemetery.
Your kindness and compassion will always be remembered.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 6, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -