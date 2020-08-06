|
Gollogly David
R.I.P Breda, Owen and Kate
wish to thank everybody
who sent Mass cards, sympathy cards, flowers and reached out to us on the passing of our beloved David. Heartfelt thank you to Canon Michael Harrison for his comforting service.
Thank you to the
Co - operative Funeralcare for their help and support in such a difficult time. We are grateful to all the NHS, District nurses, care team, Age UK
and Cransley Hospice.
A huge thank you to everyone who attended the service at
Shire Lodge Cemetery.
Your kindness and compassion will always be remembered.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 6, 2020