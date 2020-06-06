Home

A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
David Guest

Notice Condolences

David Guest Notice
GUEST David Sadly passed away at Kettering General Hospital on 30th May 2020,
aged 76 years.
Much loved husband of Janet.
Loving Dad to Michele, Paul and John. Proud and amazing Gramp to James, Daniel, Amy, Ellie, Georgia and Millie. Brother to Stephen and the late
Tony and Colin.
Due to current restrictions
a private cremation will take place for immediate family.
A celebration of David's life will be held
at a later date.
Donations in memory of David for Finedon Dolben Cricket Club -
Youth section, may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons, Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 6, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
