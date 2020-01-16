|
|
|
HILLS David Alan On 6th January 2020, aged 80 years, David of Kettering passed away at Kettering General Hospital.
Beloved Husband and best friend
of Pamela and devoted and loving
Dad to Robert and Andrew.
He will be sadly missed by all his
Brothers and Sisters-in-law,
special angels John and Mary
and by all his family and friends.
David's funeral will be held at the
Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering
Crematorium on Friday 24th January
at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to the
Stroke Association may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants
NN15 6NX. Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020