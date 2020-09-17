Home

David Howell Notice
Howell David John
(Known as Dave)
(Wellingborough) Sadly passed away on
8th September aged 75 years.
Much loved husband to Jean, dad to Anika, Ash, Michelle and Mark, grandad to Tiffany, Ross, Ashlee, Honor, Ben and Chloe and a good friend to many.
Dave will be greatly missed by all
of his family and friends.
Private funeral, flowers may be sent to Chambers and Brighty
5-9 Buckwell End, Wellingborough
NN8 4LR, tel 01933 698741
or donations to the R.S.P.C.A.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 17, 2020
