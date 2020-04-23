|
|
|
MARLOW Passed away peacefully at home on
6th April, David aged 67 Years.
Former proprietor of
Scan Alarms, Corby.
Dearest Husband of Susan and
loving Father to Lee and Clara.
He will be greatly missed
by all of his family and friends.
No flowers by request please but donations in memory
of David for NANNA Animal Rescue and all funeral enquiries may be
sent to:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 23, 2020