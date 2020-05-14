|
|
|
OVERSON David Passed away peacefully at
Cransley Hospice on Tuesday 5th May,
aged 73 years.
Beloved Husband of Audrey
and dearest Dad of Neil and Ian
(Claire and Vikki, Daughters in law).
Loving Grandad of Bethany, Oscar and Caitlin and Great Grandad of William.
A private close family service will
take place on Monday 18th May.
No flowers by request but donations
in Dave's memory if desired for Cransley Hospice May be sent c/o
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants, NN15 6NX. Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 14, 2020