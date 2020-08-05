Home

Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
David Revett Notice
REVETT David John Sadly lost his battle to cancer
on 29th July 2020 aged 75 years.
David fought bravely right to the end and is now at peace and
with no more suffering.
He will be greatly missed
by his wife Jean,
daughters Katherine & Helen,
son-in-law Jason, grandchildren
Joshua, Charlotte and Zachary
and Lola his beloved dog.
Funeral service to be held at
the Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 13th August at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired for
PDSA
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 5, 2020
