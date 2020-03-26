|
|
|
TAYLOR David Died peacefully at Cransley Hospice
on Friday 20th March 2020
aged 77 years.
Loving father to James and Andrew,
grandfather to Ben, Elizabeth,
Oscar and Mia,
great grandfather to Ciella.
Due to the current environment,
David's funeral will be a
private family service at
Kettering Crematorium
on Thursday 2nd April 2020.
A Celebratory Memorial Service
will be held in the summer,
with details to be confirmed
at a later date.
All enquiries and donations for
Cransley Hospice
may be given online at
averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 26, 2020