Thomas David Maldwyn Passed away suddenly but peacefully on the
10th October, aged 67, on ICU at KGH, surrounded by his family.
Beloved husband of June,
devoted father to Dawn and Claire
and father in law to Neil and Nathan,
Grandad to Charlie, Chloe and
Puppy Pippa. Sister to Gwynneth.
Funeral service will be held on
Monday 2nd November at 12:00 at
Kettering Crematorium.
Due to current restrictions,
numbers are limited.
A live web cast is available for the service for those unable to attend.
Immediate family flowers only.
Donations in memory of
David are welcome for the
Intensive Care Unit at KGH.
All donations and enquiries please
to Margaret Rose Funeral Services
01536 203045.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2020