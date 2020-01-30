|
|
|
Thurlow David Passed away peacefully
after a brave fight, aged
82 years of Burton Latimer.
Beloved husband of Daphne,
much loved dad of Tracey, Lisa
and Jayne and a devoted gramps
to all his grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
David's funeral service will be held
at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering
on Thursday 13th February at 11:00am.
Family flowers only by request,
donations if desired are being
received for Age UK.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare, 92a
London Road, Kettering, NN15 7QD.
Tel: 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020