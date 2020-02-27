Home

Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00
Edgar Newman Chapel of Kettering Crematorium
David Troughton Notice
TROUGHTON David Passed away suddenly
on 12th February 2020
aged 73 years.
Much loved husband of the late Rita,
loving dad of Nathan, Daniel
and the late Hannah.
Funeral service to be held at
the Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 5th March at 11.00 a.m.
No flowers by request.
Donations if desired for the
British Heart Foundation or
Cancer Research UK
may be given at the service,
made online at
averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2020
