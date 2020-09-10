|
|
|
MACE Deana May
(nee Rayner) Peacefully on 30th August 2020 surrounded by her family,
Deana, aged 80 years.
Reunited with her beloved
husband Gerald. Much loved mum of Lynn and mother-in-law of David.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Due to the current health situation there will be a private service and interment on September 16th.
Donations, if desired, in Deana's memory are being received by the family for the British Skin Foundation.
Flowers and all further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering,
NN15 7QD. Tel 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 10, 2020