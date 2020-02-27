Home

A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00
Nene Valley Crematorium
Wellingborough
Denis Byles Notice
BYLES Denis Sydney Passed away peacefully at
Darsdale Care Home, Raunds on
21st February 2020, aged 93 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Betty
(nee Jacques).
The Funeral Service is to take place
at Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on Thursday
12th March at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations if
desired, for Marie Curie may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons, Independent
Family Funeral Directors, Bedford
Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2020
