Denise Carpenter

Notice Condolences

Denise Carpenter Notice
CARPENTER Denise Lesley Passed away peacefully on 11th July 2020, aged 68 years. Beloved partner of Kevin, loving mother of Nicola, Leigh and Sarah, grandmother to Chloe, Thomas, Dylan, Lewis and Ella, sister to Christine. Will be sadly missed by all.
A private interment will take place at
St Mary's Church, Maidwell. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Make a Wish may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel. 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 23, 2020
