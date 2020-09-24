Home

Cooper Dereck On 14th September 2020, peacefully at
Northampton General Hospital,
Dereck aged 85 years.
Reunited with his beloved wife Margaret.
He was a loving dad, grandad
and great grandad and
will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
There will be a private cremation on
Friday 2nd October.
If desired, donations in Dereck's
memory are being received by the
family for Cancer Research UK.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a, London Road,
Kettering, NN15 7QD. Tel. 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 24, 2020
