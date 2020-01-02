|
GEORGE Derek John Of Wellingborough.
Passed away peacefully at
Park House, Wellingborough,
on 14th December 2019 aged 86 years. Husband to Betty,
loving Dad to Richard and Michael,
and Gramps to Alex and Sarah.
Derek's funeral service will be held at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough on
Monday 6th January 2020 at 12noon. Betty would like to thank Park House for their excellent Palliative Care.
All further enquiries please to Chambers and Brighty Funeral Directors, Buckwell End, Wellingborough, NN8 4LR
Tel 01933 222707.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 2, 2020