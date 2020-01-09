Home

Derek Lewis Notice
LEWIS Derek Passed away on 24th December,
after a long illness.
Beloved Husband of Betty, loving Dad to Keith and Julie and
Step-Grandad to Craig and Sean.
He will be sadly missed by
all of the family.
Funeral service to take place at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Friday
17th January at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only but donations to Alzheimers Society may be sent to:

Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020
