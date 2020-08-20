Home

Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 28, 2020
11:30
Albert Munn Chapel of Kettering Crematorium
Derek Neal Notice
NEAL Derek Passed away at
Kettering General Hospital
on 11th August 2020, aged 82 years.
Much loved husband of Mary,
loving dad of Christopher
and Lynn (daughter-in-law),
dear grandad of Daniel
and his wife Aimee,
Jade and her husband Matt,
great grandad of Riley, Harrison,
Zackery, Bonnie and Albie
and a loved brother of Brenda.
Private funeral service to be held
at the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 28th August at 11.30am.
Please contact
directly for the LIVE streaming link.
All flowers or donations, if desired,
for Carey Baptist Church
or Cransley Hospice
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:

Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2020
