NEAL Derek Passed away at
Kettering General Hospital
on 11th August 2020, aged 82 years.
Much loved husband of Mary,
loving dad of Christopher
and Lynn (daughter-in-law),
dear grandad of Daniel
and his wife Aimee,
Jade and her husband Matt,
great grandad of Riley, Harrison,
Zackery, Bonnie and Albie
and a loved brother of Brenda.
Private funeral service to be held
at the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 28th August at 11.30am.
Please contact
Averil Phillips and Family
directly for the LIVE streaming link.
All flowers or donations, if desired,
for Carey Baptist Church
or Cransley Hospice
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2020