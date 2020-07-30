|
Borman Derrick William (8th May 1930 - 21st July 2020)
Passed away peacefully in Kettering General Hospital. Loving husband of Eileen, father to Jayne, Susan and Paul, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Will be missed by all his family and friends. Private family funeral. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Prostate Cancer UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road,
Market Harborough LE16 AN.
Tel. 01858 462524
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 30, 2020