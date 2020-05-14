Home

Derrick Sherbourne

Derrick Sherbourne Notice
SHERBOURNE Derrick James Passed away peacefully on
7th May 2020 aged 88 years.
A much loved husband,
father, grandfather,
great grandfather and friend.
Will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Tuesday 19th May at 11.30 a.m.
All enquiries please to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 14, 2020
