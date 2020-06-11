|
|
|
HILLIER Des (Ray) Passed away peacefully on
June 7th 2020, aged 80 years.
Much loved husband of Jane and amazing father to Gaynor and Dianna.
Wonderfully supported and loved by Gaynor's partner Drew and 'grandsons' Alastair, Rory, and Douglas, the family, Graham, and all
our fun friends.
Special thanks to Lakelands Hospice and Age UK.
We will miss you so very much.
Des' funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Tuesday 16th June at 9.30 am
for family members only.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 11, 2020