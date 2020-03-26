|
|
|
SISMAN Diana Di passed away in her sleep,
after a brief illness with cancer,
on the morning of 15th March 2020
at Kettering General Hospital.
Due to the current health situation,
Di's funeral service will be for
immediate family members only at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 30th March at 12.30pm.
Please hold the family in your
thoughts during this difficult time.
A celebration of Di's life
will take place later in the year,
where we will have a collection for
Cancer Research UK.
All further enquiries please to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 26, 2020