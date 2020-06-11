Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Barnard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Barnard

Notice Condolences

Diane Barnard Notice
BARNARD Diane Passed away on 7th June 2020,
after a long illness aged 75 years.
Dear wife of Bob,
mum of Louise and Vanessa,
mother-in-law of Martin,
precious gran of
Charlotte and Sophia.
Sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
Private funeral service will take place
at the Albert Munn Chapel
of Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 19th June.
Donations if desired for
The Donkey Sanctuary
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -