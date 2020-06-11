|
|
|
BARNARD Diane Passed away on 7th June 2020,
after a long illness aged 75 years.
Dear wife of Bob,
mum of Louise and Vanessa,
mother-in-law of Martin,
precious gran of
Charlotte and Sophia.
Sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
Private funeral service will take place
at the Albert Munn Chapel
of Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 19th June.
Donations if desired for
The Donkey Sanctuary
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 11, 2020