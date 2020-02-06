Home

Donald Rawlings

Donald Rawlings Notice
RAWLINGS Peacefully in his sleep
on 25th January 2020, Donald "Joe",
aged 91 years of Hargrave.
Loving husband to Marie, father to
Matthew and Joanna. Grandfather
to Samuel , Tomas and Charlotte.
A private committal will be followed
by a Service of Thanksgiving at
All Hallows Church, Hargrave on
Thursday 13th February at 2.00 p.m.
No flowers by request, donations if
desired for British Heart Foundation
may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons,
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2020
