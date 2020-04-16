|
|
|
Woods Donald The family are very sad to announce his death at his home in Cornwall, on Wednesday 25th March 2020, after a short illness, aged 75 years.
Formerly of Wollaston and Harrold.
A loving Husband, Father, Brother, Uncle, Stepfather and "Pop"
to his grandchildren.
He will be greatly missed.
His funeral will be available to watch online on Thursday 16th April,
at 10.30am.
(this will be available
for the next 28 days)
Via - www.obitus.com
Username - glynn0836
Password 273620
Donations in memory of Don may be given to the R.N.L.I. c/o
The Arthur W Bryant
Funeral Service,
On-line via their web-site
www.awbryant.co.uk
Tel 01840 214891
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 16, 2020