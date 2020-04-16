Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Woods

Notice Condolences

Donald Woods Notice
Woods Donald The family are very sad to announce his death at his home in Cornwall, on Wednesday 25th March 2020, after a short illness, aged 75 years.
Formerly of Wollaston and Harrold.
A loving Husband, Father, Brother, Uncle, Stepfather and "Pop"
to his grandchildren.
He will be greatly missed.
His funeral will be available to watch online on Thursday 16th April,
at 10.30am.
(this will be available
for the next 28 days)
Via - www.obitus.com
Username - glynn0836
Password 273620
Donations in memory of Don may be given to the R.N.L.I. c/o
The Arthur W Bryant
Funeral Service,
On-line via their web-site
www.awbryant.co.uk
Tel 01840 214891
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -