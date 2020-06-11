|
|
|
ALTHORPE GILBEY (née Chambers)
Doreen Passed away peacefully on
6th June 2020.
Wife of the late Eric
and the late Ted (Sam),
loving mum of Michael,
Tracey and Philip,
a loved mother-in-law,
adored grandma, great grandma
a dear sister and aunt.
Private funeral service will
take place at the
Albert Munn Chapel
of Kettering Crematorium
on Friday 19th June.
No flowers by request but
donations, if desired for
Alzheimer's Research UK
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 11, 2020