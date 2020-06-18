|
BRIDGSTOCK Died peacefully on 13th June,
Doreen, aged 90 years,
(late of Pytchley Road).
Beloved Wife of the late Ronald
and loving Mum to Lynn and Paul, Mother-in-Law to Sally and Norman.
A loving Nan to Lauren and Ryan,
she will be sadly missed by all of the
family. A family service will take place at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Wednesday 24th June at 11am. Floral tributes may be sent C/O
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northamptonshire, NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 18, 2020