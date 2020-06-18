Home

Doreen Bridgstock

Doreen Bridgstock Notice
BRIDGSTOCK Died peacefully on 13th June,
Doreen, aged 90 years,
(late of Pytchley Road).
Beloved Wife of the late Ronald
and loving Mum to Lynn and Paul, Mother-in-Law to Sally and Norman.
A loving Nan to Lauren and Ryan,
she will be sadly missed by all of the
family. A family service will take place at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Wednesday 24th June at 11am. Floral tributes may be sent C/O

Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 18, 2020
