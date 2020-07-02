Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Mitchell

Notice Condolences

Doreen Mitchell Notice
MITCHELL On 21st June 2020 Doreen passed away at Kettering General Hospital
after a short illness.
Wife of the late Mark. Mum to Alison and gran to Ann.
Doreen's funeral service will be held
at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium on Monday 6th July
at 10:00am. Family flowers only by request. Donations if desired
can be sent to Lakelands Hospice, Corby and Northamptonshire Association for the Blind.
All further enquires please to
Co - operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -