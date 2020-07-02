|
|
|
MITCHELL On 21st June 2020 Doreen passed away at Kettering General Hospital
after a short illness.
Wife of the late Mark. Mum to Alison and gran to Ann.
Doreen's funeral service will be held
at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium on Monday 6th July
at 10:00am. Family flowers only by request. Donations if desired
can be sent to Lakelands Hospice, Corby and Northamptonshire Association for the Blind.
All further enquires please to
Co - operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 2, 2020