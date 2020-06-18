|
|
|
Smart Doreen Peacefully at Dukes Court Care Home on Sunday 31st May 2020,
aged 97 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jack,
dearest mum of Elizabeth and Peter (son in law), devoted Nan to Clare and Caroline, David and Toby and Nanny Doreen to great grandsons Joshua, Matthew, Milo and Deacon.
She will be greatly missed by her family - an independent, determined,
strong and generous lady.
With special thanks and gratitude to all the staff at Dukes Court for their dedication and care for mum during her time with them, but especially during the previous difficult weeks.
The funeral will be held at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough on Monday 22nd June 2020 at 3pm. Immediate family members
only to attend please.
Family flowers only please, but donations gratefully received for Marie Curie Cancer Care may be sent to Supporter Relations Team,
PO Box 23897, 14 Links Place, Edinburgh EH6 9AB
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 18, 2020