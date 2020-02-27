Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Whitwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Whitwell

Notice Condolences

Doreen Whitwell Notice
WHITWELL (nee Wade)
Doreen Passed away peacefully on the
15th February 2020 aged 90 years.
Much loved wife of the late Burl,
loving mum of Allan and the
late Richard and Robert,
a dear mother-in-law and grandma.
Funeral service to be held at the
Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 9th March at 2.00 p.m.
No flowers by request.
Donations if desired for the
British Heart Foundation
may be given at the service,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -