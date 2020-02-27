|
WHITWELL (nee Wade)
Doreen Passed away peacefully on the
15th February 2020 aged 90 years.
Much loved wife of the late Burl,
loving mum of Allan and the
late Richard and Robert,
a dear mother-in-law and grandma.
Funeral service to be held at the
Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 9th March at 2.00 p.m.
No flowers by request.
Donations if desired for the
British Heart Foundation
may be given at the service,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2020