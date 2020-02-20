|
Hawkins Doris Passed away at
Kettering General Hospital on
8th February 2020, aged 85 years.
A much loved mum,
gran and great gran.
Funeral service to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 27th February at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired for
The Children's Society
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020