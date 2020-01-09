Home

Doris Partridge

Doris Partridge Notice
Partridge On December 29th 2019 at
Beaumont Nursing Home after
a short illness bravely borne
Doris,
aged 85 years.
Beloved mum of Douglas,
Nicholas and Beverley.
Dearest nan to Tyler.
Doris's funeral service will be held at
St Columba's Church,
Studfall Avenue, Corby on Tuesday 21st January at 10.00 am, followed by interment at Shire Lodge Cemetery.
Family flowers only and
no black to be worn by request.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020
